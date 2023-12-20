TLTB clarifies position on supermarket closure

The iTaukei Land Trust Board has issued a statement clarifying its position on the recent closure of the New World Supermarket at Narere.

In a statement, TLTB says it is aware of a number of social media posts on the recent closure of the New World Supermarket at Narere, following speculation and misinformation circulating on social media.

The TLTB confirms that a recent inspection of the premises revealed six subleases, including the New World Supermarket, operating without the necessary prior written consent from the board.

It says this action constitutes a breach of Section 12 of the iTaukei Land Trust Act 1940, which renders any sublease entered into without TLTB consent unlawful.

In response to this non-compliance, the TLTB has taken appropriate action with its tenant and the six sub lessees, including New World Supermarket.

It says the board is pleased to announce that it has since received the required sublease consent documentation from its tenant, paving the way for New World Supermarket to resume normal operations.

It also states that this incident serves as a crucial reminder to all TLTB tenants of the importance of adhering to the terms and conditions of their lease agreements and failure to comply can result in sanctions, including potential termination of the lease.