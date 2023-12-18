TLTB Board launches consultation to address challenges

[Source: ITaukei Land Trust Board/ Facebook]

The iTaukei Land Trust Board has initiated a comprehensive consultation process with Yavusa members who have been allocated Schedule A land and those who have reserved Schedule B land recently reverted by the government.

This marks a significant step towards resolving historical land allocation issues.

TLTB teams are visiting affected landowners as part of this extensive process, personally conveying vital information about the update of the Register of iTaukei Land or the gazette for the reserves to which they have been allocated.

In addition to formalizing the land allocation, the consultation provides landowners with an opportunity to raise awareness and receive guidance on how best to use the lease funds related to the assigned subject lands.

According to the TLTB Board, a total of 2907 acres were allocated to Yavusa Nasoqo, approximately 354 acres to Yavusa Mataisau, and 755 acres to Yavusa Wacakena during these visits.

It says the TLTB team remains committed to fostering positive change through transparent and inclusive processes, paving the way for a brighter future for the landowning communities of Fiji.