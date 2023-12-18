Tikoduadua declares war on drug issue

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Minister for Home Affairs Pio Tikoduadua emphasizes that tackling the drug issue is a top priority for law enforcement in the country.

He has communicated this stance to relevant stakeholders as concerns about drug usage and trafficking continue to rise.

The Minister acknowledges that drug-related challenges are among the major issues faced by the country.

Article continues after advertisement

“It is in my hands, and I am taking decisive action. I remember mentioning to my Permanent Secretary a month ago that this is a key area of focus for us moving forward.”

Tikoduadua acknowledges that addressing the issue will require time and advocates for a holistic approach to finding solutions.



[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

In a stern warning, the Fiji Police Force cautions individuals looking to exploit the festive season for drug trafficking.



[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]