Three-year jail term for former WAF employee

A former Water Authority of Fiji employee has been sentenced to three years’ imprisonment by the Nadi Magistrates Court for a corruption-related offence.

Sairusi Nageti was sentenced today by Resident Magistrate Mareta Tikoisuva after pleading guilty to one count of Obtaining a Financial Advantage.

The court heard that between July and October 2018, Nageti – who was employed as a Technical Assistant for Rural Projects based in Lautoka – was responsible for delivering water tanks to approved applicants under the government’s Rainwater Harvesting Tank Project.

Instead of delivering the tanks to eligible families, Nageti sold them for between $125 and $320 per tank.

He unlawfully obtained $1,940 by selling six government-funded water tanks to Nadi residents, knowing he was not entitled to receive any financial benefit.

Nageti later admitted to the offence during a caution interview following his arrest.

In sentencing, Magistrate Tikoisuva noted that the offence carries a maximum penalty of 10 years’ imprisonment.

While Nageti was a first-time offender, the court did not consider his guilty plea to be early, as it was entered four years after the charge was laid.

Nageti was sentenced to three years in prison, with a non-parole period of two years.

He has 28 days to appeal the sentence to the High Court.

