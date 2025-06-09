Thirty new JPs to be sworn in next month

Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga says thirty new Justices of the Peace will be sworn in next month, as part of efforts to strengthen access to justice services nationwide.

He states that the country currently has 673 Justices of the Peace, with 80 new applications received between January and July this year.

Of these, 38 applicants have been interviewed so far, while 42 more are scheduled for assessment this month across the Central, Western, and Northern divisions.

Article continues after advertisement

Turaga says the vetting process remains rigorous to ensure candidates meet integrity and competency standards.

“This process naturally requires time to ensure all applicants meet the required status of integrity, competence, and community standing. The Ministry of Justice remains committed to ensuring that the appointment process of Justice of Peace continues to be fair, credible, and merit-based, reflecting the high standard expected of individuals to serve in the public in its capacity.”

Turaga also confirmed the rollout of a $100 monthly allowance for non-civil servant JPs, with payments already made to 103 recipients under a new policy now under review.

The Minister adds that civil servants serving as JPs will also be assessed to ensure their public duties are not affected.

He stresses that the Ministry determines appointments based on local demand, prioritising rural and maritime areas where JPs are limited.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.