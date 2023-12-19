Third victim’s body recovered

The body of the third victim of a drowning incident over the weekend has been recovered.

Police say the body of the 33-year-old man was found in waters near Naduruloulou.

The other two victim is a four-year-old and a seven-year-old and their bodies were recovered earlier on.

According to the police, they were travelling from Wainasasa settlement in Naitasiri to Baulevu with seven others when the boat submerged.

It’s believed the boat was operated by a 16-year-old.

Police Chief of Operations ACP Livai Driu says they will investigate the negligence part which led to the unfortunate incident and appropriate people will be charged.

ACP Driu is calling on everyone to adhere to safety precautions when transporting people across water.

The drowning toll this year is now 58 compared to 51 for the same period last year.

Investigation into the incident continues as Police await post-mortem results of the three victims.