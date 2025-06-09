Tertiary students to front court for alleged murder

[Photo: FILE]

Three tertiary students have been charged with the murder of a 30-year-old man whose body was found at Nauluvatu Settlement in Samabula, Suva, on Sunday morning.

Two 19-year-olds and a 20-year-old student were last seen drinking with the deceased that morning, shortly before his body was discovered.

Police say that following consultations with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), the three were jointly charged.

They have been charged with murder contrary to Section 237, read with Sections 45 and 46 of the Crimes Act 2009.

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The three will be produced in the Suva Magistrate’s Court today.

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