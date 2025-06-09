Tavua water woes persist

[ file photo ]

Tavua residents facing ongoing water cuts may have to wait longer for full relief.

This is due to aging infrastructure and climate impacts that continue to disrupt water supply, as the government works through both short- and long-term solutions.

Minister for Infrastructure Ro Filipe Tuisawau says several elevated communities in Tavua including Balata Back Road, Korovou Road, and Yaladro Top are experiencing intermittent water supply due to their reliance on the Malele Reservoir, which often runs low when raw water inflow decreases.

He states that several treatment plants have also been significantly affected by extreme weather events, including flooding and droughts.

“This peak of heavy rainfall and flooding can lead to sedimentation and debris accumulation, causing blockages at the intake structure and raw water pumps. On the other hand, prolonged droughts significantly reduce the volume of water available for extraction at the same sources.”

Ro Filipe says to ease immediate pressure, the Water Authority of Fiji has begun distributing 1,000-litre water storage tanks to the most affected households, aiming to boost household-level water resilience.

He stresses that while the government is committed to water security, major projects are limited by budget constraints.

