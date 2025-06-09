Tamavua water upgrade underway

[File Photo]

A major upgrade to the Tamavua water treatment and wastewater system is underway, with the Government aiming to improve water reliability for communities across the Greater Suva area.

The project is part of an $800 million infrastructure program for the 2026–2027 financial year, focused on strengthening essential services and supporting future population growth.

Minister for Public Works Ro Filipe Tuisawau says the Tamavua project will strengthen the capital’s water and wastewater network by expanding treatment capacity and improving connections across the system.

“The Tamavua infrastructure project is currently underway, which connects the various networks of the system to Tamavua and also expands the wastewater and water treatment plant in Tamavua.”

Article continues after advertisement

Tuisawau adds that the expansion will improve essential services while helping protect public health and the environment as demand continues to grow.

The government says the investment is expected to improve water and wastewater services while supporting the long-term infrastructure needs of the Greater Suva area.