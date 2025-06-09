FRU backs two-venue format for Deans and Raluve

Fiji Rugby CEO Koli Sewabu during a press conference this morning.

The Fiji Rugby Union fully supports the decision to stage the Vodafone Deans Trophy and Weet-Bix Raluve Championship semi-finals across two different venues this weekend.

FRU CEO Koli Sewabu says the decision is aimed at building excitement around the competitions, particularly by allowing schools from the Western and Central divisions to host and play matches on their respective turfs.

He adds that the format will also contribute to the growth and development of the teams by providing them with greater exposure, rather than having all the semi-final matches played at a single venue.

“It’s not a decision entirely from Fiji Rugby, the Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby Union usually makes the decisions, and we support them based on several factors in trying to grow the game and trying to take it to where it matters the most.”

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The semi-finals will be held at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva and Churchill Park in Lautoka on Saturday.