Australia backs Pacific peace vision

Australian Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong. [Photo: FILE]

Fiji’s vision of the Pacific as an Ocean of Peace is gaining strong backing from Australia amid growing geopolitical uncertainty.

Australian Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong says Australia fully supports the initiative under its bilateral framework to safeguard peace, security and stability across the region.

Wong adds that Pacific Island countries must work together as the region faces increasingly contested and uncertain times.

“PIF leaders, Pacific Island Forum leaders, then adopted it, and we have chosen to work within that framework for the alliance between Australia and Fiji. I describe this alliance; you know, alliances are the greatest act of trust between two countries. They are the greatest act of trust.”

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Wong says the Australia-Fiji alliance is based on trust, mutual respect and a recognition that both countries matter to each other.

PIF Secretary-General Baron Waqa says Pacific leaders remain committed to maintaining peace and strengthening regionalism across the Pacific.

Australia hopes to discuss the Ocean of Peace vision with Pacific Islands Forum leaders and outline its commitments to the initiative.