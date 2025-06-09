Labasa cane farmers push for longer leases

[Photo: FILE]

The lease renewal for sugar cane farmers in the Northern Division is progressing well when compared to those in Viti Levu.

This was highlighted by iTaukei Land Trust Board Chief Executive Solomone Nata, after concerns were raised by farmers in Labasa, who say that the long-term solution for the ailing sugar industry is to resolve the land issues.

Farmer Taiyab Hussein from Wailevu Sector says that if leases are given between 75 and 99 years, more farmers will be encouraged to continue cane farming.

Speaking to the Parliamentary Special Committee on the Sugar Industry, Hussein stated that when the lease is renewed for only 30 years, the banks and the growers fund do not finance the land when only the tenure remains for 10 years.

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However, TLTB Chief Executive Solomone Nata says that around 800 leases will be renewed, without stating how many years of lease will be granted.

“Out of those 106 leases that will expire between this year and 2036, 820 or something will be renewed. Some are being renewed. So, that’s a big plus for the North. And 100-something will be used for other purposes or reverted to the landowners.”

Nata further stated that they’re working on another 19 leases for other purposes.

He added that while supporting the sugar industry, they must also balance the interests of landowners.