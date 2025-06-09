Must-win matches ahead for Rewa FC

Rewa FC will need to win both of their remaining Group B matches to keep their hopes of reaching the OFC Men’s Champions League semi-finals alive.

The Delta Tigers made a disappointing start to their campaign, suffering a 4-1 defeat to Vanuatu champions Galaxy FC at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

In the other Group B match, Papua New Guinea’s Lae City FC also recorded a 4-1 victory over Cook Islands side Tupapa Maraerenga.

The results leave Galaxy FC and Lae City FC at the top of the group with three points each, while Rewa and Tupapa Maraerenga are yet to register a point.

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With only the top two teams advancing to the semi-finals, Rewa cannot afford another defeat in the group stage.

Player-coach Tevita Waranaivalu says the team will review its performance against Galaxy and work on the areas that need improvement ahead of their next match.

Rewa will face Tupapa Maraerenga on Wednesday at the 4R Stadium at Govind Park in Ba, before taking on Lae City FC in their final Group B match.