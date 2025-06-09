Bavai told to file an alibi in abduction case

[File Photo]

The man who allegedly abducted and assaulted the son of a military officer in May this year has been told to file a notice of alibi by the Magistrates Court this morning.

Laisiasa Bavai is charged with one count of abduction with intent to subject a person to grievous harm and one count of assault causing actual bodily harm.

Defence counsel, Simione Valenitabua, today also informed the court that Bavai was injured at the time of his arrest and that a formal report will be lodged with police.

The matter has been adjourned to September 21.