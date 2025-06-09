Missile test crosses multiple Pacific EEZs

Pacific Islands Forum Secretary General Baron Waqa. [Photo: FILE]

The Pacific Islands Forum says China’s ballistic missile test has raised regional concerns after the missile travelled over the exclusive economic zones of several Forum member countries.

The issue was raised during a media conference following the Forum Foreign Ministers Meeting recently, with questions over why the Forum has yet to issue a collective statement.

Forum Secretary General Baron Waqa says the missile’s trajectory over multiple Pacific countries is recognised as a serious regional issue.

“The importance, the seriousness of the test and how the trajectory that went, the missile went over several Forum member countries’ airspace. That is true.”

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Waqa says individual Forum members have already issued strong statements on the missile test.

However, he says reaching a collective regional position has been more difficult because the Forum operates on consensus.

He says all members must agree before a statement can be issued.

“What we’re trying to do here is a combined voice. And that is very, very difficult.”

The missile test has highlighted concerns over the vulnerability of Pacific countries to military activity carried out beyond their borders but within the region.

Waqa says the Forum must balance those concerns with the individual positions of its 18 members.

He rejects suggestions that consensus allows one country to hijack the Forum’s position, saying the process is designed to ensure every member has a voice.

“We combine our voice, so it becomes louder. If we don’t all agree, then it’s no go.”

The Secretary General says discussions are continuing on how best to present a united Pacific position on the missile test.

He says the Forum is still working towards a collective statement that reflects the concerns of all member countries.