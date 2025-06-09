Tailevu residents to receive free mobility gear

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About 100 Fijians living with disabilities in Tailevu are set to receive wheelchairs, walkers, crutches, and other assistive devices to boost their independence and community participation.

The Mobility Devices for Fiji initiative is a community-led partnership between Fiji and Western Australia, driven by Pastor Joseva Raikoti alongside local Rotary partners, churches, and volunteers.

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica and Australian MP Rick Wilson gathered at the Ex-Servicemen Hall in Nausori to recognize the initiative.

Kamikamica says the equipment will be transformative for recipients.

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The shipment was originally scheduled to arrive late last month, but transit delays have pushed its arrival to later this month.

Once the container lands, the Fiji Disabled Peoples Federation’s Tailevu South Branch will lead distribution to beneficiaries across the province.