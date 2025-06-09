Double venue for Deans and Raluve semis

[Photo: FILE]

The 2026 Vodafone Deans Trophy and Weet-Bix Raluve Championship semifinals will be shared across two venues this Saturday.

The arrangement was confirmed by the Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby Union Committee, with the full support of the Ministry of Education and the Fiji Rakavi Football Union.

Committee representative Biu Colati says the programme has been designed with the long-term development of high school rugby in mind.

At Churchill Park in Lautoka, the day will begin with the U14 semi finals, featuring Ratu Navula College against Ratu Kadavulevu School, before RNC plays Lelean Memorial School for the U19 grade.

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Saint Vincent College will then face Sigatoka Methodist in the Raluve U16 semis.

This will be followed by the Vodafone Fijiana XVs clash against the Springbok Women in the second Test of their series.

The final clash of the day will feature the Deans U18 semifinal between Suva Grammar School and one of this season’s most inspiring teams, Ra High School.

The remaining semifinals will be played at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

You can watch all these matches live on our streaming platform Viti+.