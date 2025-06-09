Post Fiji plans Pacific Mail Hub in Nadi

Post Fiji is also looking at expanding its presence in rural and maritime areas.[PICTURE:SUPPLIED]

Post Fiji is planning to establish a Pacific Mail Hub in Nadi to improve the movement of mail between Pacific countries.

Post Fiji Chief Executive Officer Isaac Mow says the hub will serve as a central point for mail coming into and leaving the Pacific.

The CEO says the Pacific Mail Hub will help strengthen Fiji’s role in providing postal services across the region.

“We are in the process of building a mail hub in Nadi.It will be known as the Pacific Mail Hub, where all mails going in and out of the Pacific countries will come through Fiji. All 58 Post Fiji outlets are now automated and connected online.”

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Mow says Post Fiji is also working to improve its digital services, including parcel tracking and delivery.

The organization is also planning to introduce parcel lockers, which will allow customers to collect parcels without having to wait at post office counters.

Mow says the organization is seeking to move beyond traditional postal services as demand for conventional mail continues to decline.

The company currently holds more than 45 percent of the domestic EMS courier market, while its international EMS market share is around 10 percent.

The initiative is being pursued alongside other diversification projects, including Agropost, which uses Post Fiji’s nationwide network to make agricultural products such as seedlings, manure and machinery more accessible to farmers.

Post Fiji is also looking at expanding its presence in rural and maritime areas while investing in renewable energy, e-commerce and other new business opportunities.

MoW says these initiatives are aimed at ensuring Post Fiji remains relevant as customer needs and technology continue to change.