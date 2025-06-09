Police investigate fatal assault in Sigatoka

A father and son are in custody at the Sigatoka Police Station in relation to an alleged assault which led to the death of a 38-year-old man yesterday.

The victim, along with two 16-year-old students were allegedly assaulted by the two when confronted about an incident regarding one of his farm animals, which the suspects had allegedly chased from the area.

The victim was found unconscious by his brother with injuries.

The three victims were conveyed to the Sigatoka Hospital, whereby the 38-year-old victim was transferred to the Nadi Hospital and later to the Lautoka Hospital, where attempts to revive him proved futile.

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The two suspects remain in custody as investigations continue.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted to ascertain the victim’s cause of death.