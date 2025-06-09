Uncontrolled bush fire destroys home

The National Fire Authority urges the public to take extreme care when burning grass and bush following a house fire at Tuvu, Lautoka, on Saturday.

The fire is suspected to have started from uncontrolled grass burning at Tuvu Hills, though the NFA will formally investigate the cause.

Firefighters arrived to find the vacant house fully engulfed, with 95 percent of the structure damaged.

NFA CEO Puamau Sowane warned that fires can quickly spread out of control, particularly in dry conditions and strong winds.

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He urged people to avoid uncontrolled burning and clear vegetation around properties, including vacant homes.

The NFA noted that early reporting helps prevent fires from spreading and reminded the public to call 910 immediately if they see or suspect a fire.