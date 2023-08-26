Take the carbon target seriously urges PM

[File Photo]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has pointed out industrialized powers for not taking carbon targets seriously, particularly the Paris agreement targeting 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Speaking after taking part in the Leader’s Summit in Vanuatu yesterday, Rabuka believes this target is achievable, but some bigger powers are not totally committed to it.

“For us, our very survival in the Pacific depends on whether we achieve that target or not and maintain a reasonable level of carbon emissions into the atmosphere to ensure that we keep the phenomena of climate change, the rising sea levels, the increasing intensity of cyclones, and that sort of thing.”

Rabuka is calling for collective efforts as small islands and developing states continue to face the brunt of climate change.