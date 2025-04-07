Taci village thrives on nature

Taci village, nestled in Rewa province, offers a compelling example of sustainable living, where residents are leveraging their natural resources to build their economy.

The local families of Taci depend on the harvest of mud crabs, prawns, coconuts, and fish as their main sources of income, with the Taci Women’s Association actively driving their trade and market access.

Womens Association President Unaisi Wati says the women of Taci harvest their produce during the weekdays and sell it at the Nausori and Suva markets on Friday and Saturday.

“This is how we generate income for our families on a daily basis. We sometimes earn $60-$70 a week depending on what we sell. Our income is derived from fetching crabs, fish, and other marine resources, which is essential for our daily lives and helps us send our children to school. The proceeds also enable the villagers to meet community needs and support church activities, fostering unity among residents.”

Despite their efforts, Wati says the community faces challenges, particularly in terms of financial resources to support their children’s education.

As one of the many villages in the Rewa Delta, Taci exemplifies a community that leverages its natural resources not only to sustain livelihoods but also to promote development and cohesiveness among its members.

