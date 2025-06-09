Suspect in Nabua fatal accident dies

[Photo Credit: Vimlesh Chand]

The suspect alleged to have caused the death of a 14-year-old student in Nabua, Suva following a motor vehicle accident has died.

The suspect was brought in again for questioning at the Nabua Police Station yesterday, where he had stated that he was not feeling well.

Police say he was referred to the CWM Hospital, where he was admitted, and passed away this morning.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted to ascertain the cause of death.

