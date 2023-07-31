Supreme Court Judges appointed

Sir Terence Arnold (left), Dame Lowell Patricia Goddard.

Two new Supreme Court Judges were sworn in at the State House today further strengthening Fiji’s judiciary.

The new appointees, Sir Terence Arnold and Dame Lowell Patricia Goddard were sworn in by President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere.

The swearing-in was held in the presence of Acting Chief Justice Salesi Temo, Chief Registrar, Tomasi Bainivalu and Solicitor General Ropate Green.

Prior to this appointment, Sir Arnold served as Solicitor-General and appeared for the Crown in numerous important cases in the High Court, Court of Appeal, Privy Council and Supreme Court.

In 2006, Sir Arnold was appointed to the Court of Appeal and June 2013 to the Supreme Court.



He was knighted in 2016 and retired as permanent judge of the Supreme Court in the same year but continued as an Acting Judge until 2022, only when his services are required.

Goddard was admitted as Barrister and Solicitor in 1975 and in 1988 she was appointed as Queen’s Counsel.

She served as Deputy Solicitor-General for New Zealand from 1995 to 2015.