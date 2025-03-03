Support grows for iTaukei entrepreneurs

[Source: Ministry of iTaukei Affairs/Facebook]

iTaukei landowners aspiring to be entrepreneurs face steep challenges including financial limitations and gaps in business education.

Minister for iTaukei Affairs Ifereimi Vasu pointed out these hurdles during a talanoa session in Kinoya, noting that they significantly hinder iTaukei individuals from engaging in business across the nation.

To combat these challenges, Vasu spoke about the proactive role of the iTaukei Trust Fund Board which is committed to supporting iTaukei communities through financial literacy workshops aimed at empowering aspiring entrepreneurs.

“The TTFB has the capability to assist landowners and any iTaukei individuals looking to enter the business sector. We have the resources that can be utilized effectively, and it is crucial for us to provide business plans and other requirements that the TTFB can help with.”

Vasu revealed that the iTaukei Land Trust Board now allocates 10 percent of its earnings to the Wealth Fund, which is designed to provide financial support for iTaukei businesses.

He also pointed out that many are unaware of the assistance being offered by the TLTB, which is aimed at facilitating their transition into the business arena.

The Ministry is dedicated to increasing the proportion of iTaukei business owners, currently at five percent to ensure that iTaukei communities can make meaningful contributions to the Fijian economy.

