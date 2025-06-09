Support for orphaned girls shows strong progress

The Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection is making progress in supporting girls in state care by creating secure employment pathways.

Minister Sashi Kiran says the 2023 reform, which allows girls to remain under care after turning 18, is fully operational and showing success.

Kiran notes the Ministry assists these young women until they can successfully exit the system and secure employment.

“We actually are doing exit in a place where they actually get a job, or they are supported, and until they can exit successfully, we keep them and try to support them in the system.”

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The program identifies each girl’s strengths between ages 14 and 16, developing an “exit strategy” for life beyond the orphanage.

Some participants have already secured opportunities in medicine and tourism, while others are enrolled in vocational training.

Kiran adds that the initiative provides ongoing mentorship and training to ensure a confident a confident transition to independence, even without family support.

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