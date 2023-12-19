Student in custody in connection with school compound robberies

Police have apprehended a 19-year-old student believed to be involved in a series of robberies within a school compound in Bua.

Police say that a total of four school quarters were broken into between December 9th and last Saturday.

Police Chief of Operations ACP, Livai Driu, stated that the student also resides within the school compound.

Article continues after advertisement

ACP Driu expressed concern, stating that it is distressing to realize that several houses were robbed by someone from within the compound. He emphasized that this incident should serve as a wake-up call for all community and village leaders.

He urges all community leaders to monitor the activities of young individuals closely.

ACP Driu adds that a few companions of the 19-year-old are expected to be brought in for questioning today regarding the incident.