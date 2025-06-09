Stronger prosecution measures needed to tackle human trafficking  

[file photo]

Despite Fiji’s efforts to combat human trafficking, systemic issues are hindering the ability to prosecute offenders.

This concern was a key focus during the World Day against Trafficking in Persons commemorations, where stakeholders called for urgent reforms and stronger coordination.

The primary difficulties include identifying and investigating cases, a lack of data, limited capacity, and transnational legal complexities.

International Organization for Migration Chief of Mission South Pacific Solomon Kantha says that these challenges are making it difficult to bring traffickers to justice as human trafficking remain a foreign topic for many.

“Most countries, and not only Fiji, is to create the awareness to understand what is human trafficking, how we can report cases of human trafficking. And of course, in our law enforcement there are always challenges in terms of capacity, in terms of turnover of officers and so forth.”

Kantha commends Fiji for enacting plans to combat trafficking on a national scale.

He adds that this comprehensive framework outlines a clear path forward and reflects Fiji’s strong commitment to tackling human trafficking in all its forms

While Fiji has taken commendable steps, including the development of a National Action Plan and victim-centered protection frameworks, the consensus among stakeholders is clear that stronger enforcement and better prosecution mechanisms are essential to counter such crimes.

