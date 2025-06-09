“Strong and silent” mindset harming men’s mental health

[Photo: SHANIA SHAYAL PRASAD]

Cultural expectations that men remain “strong and silent” are contributing to worsening mental health outcomes.

Medical Services Pacific Senior Counsellor Isireli Kidareva says many men delay seeking support until they are already in crisis.

He adds suppressing emotions often leads to anger, substance abuse and relationship breakdown.

“Often over time, unexpressed stress and trauma don’t disappear. They accumulated and can result in serious mental health breakdowns. Breaking this pattern doesn’t mean awakening men, it means redefining strength.”

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Kidareva says encouraging men to speak openly and seek help is key to improving outcomes for families and communities.

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