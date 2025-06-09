Street begging persists despite welfare support programs

The Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection says reintegrating street dwellers and beggars remains a major challenge, despite ongoing support programmes.

Minister Sashi Kiran says many individuals are already known to social welfare teams, who have previously assisted with income-generation opportunities and welfare support.

However, she says some individuals continue to return to the streets.

The Ministry has been actively monitoring vulnerable people, particularly during the current cyclone season, to ensure they are safe.

Article continues after advertisement

“ So, as soon as the rain and the floods started, our Director of Social Protection and his team have been combing the area and taking the older person to St. Vincent de Paul and, not St. Vincent de Paul, sorry, St. Vincent Home and other homes where they could be safely looked after and the same thing with children.”

Kiran says that teams have been sent out to identify elderly people and children living on the streets and move them to safe accommodations.

She adds that many of these cases are known cases to them and they have worked with them to set up some income generation; however, they keep coming back onto the streets.

While begging is classified as an offence under miscellaneous crimes legislation, Kiran says criminalizing vulnerable individuals is not seen as a long-term solution.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.