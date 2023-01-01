SRA ready to work with new line ministers

The Suva Retailers Association has extended its warmest congratulations to the Government of Fiji and the appointment of new Prime Minister, Sitiveni Rabuka and members of parliament.

President Jitesh Patel says they also welcome Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for External Trade, Co-operatives and SMEs, Manoa Kamikamica, new Minister for Housing and Local Government, Maciu Nalumisa, and Assistant Minister, Lenora Qereqeretabua, on their appointments into the roles.

Patel says they are looking forward to working with the new mi them and the ministries on serving the best interests of the people of Suva.

He believes there are many new opportunities for collaboration that lie ahead and they stand ready to meet with the ministers to discuss further.

“I want to congratulate all our line ministers Mr Maciu and Mr Kamikamica. We have seen that there is a special ministry for SMEs with the External Trade and we are happy with that where small businesses are recognized and needed to work together with the government.”

Patel says the association executives and members have also acknowledged former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and Ministers Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, Premila Kumar, and Faiyaz Koya, for the support and assistance over their years of service and for collaborating with the association during those years.

“I would like to thank the past government, they really worked hard and made sure that we all survive the tough economic conditions that we had because of COVID and I would like to say that they did really well , we came out of it and most of the businesses are up and running.”

Patel says they are grateful for the previous government’s leadership and guidance, especially during and post-pandemic.

He says they recognize and acknowledge all the initiatives provided to the business community to ensure the continuation of many businesses and its members.

The Association is looking forward to extending and strengthening this partnership with the new government.