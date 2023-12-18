SPCA highlights growing stray cats issue

[Source: CSA]

There has been a concerning increase in the population of stray cats, drawing attention from the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty towards Animals Shelter Manager, Shaneel Narayan.

Narayan highlighted this issue, emphasizing that cats tend to multiply faster than dogs.

Narayan claims that stray cats are also becoming a significant problem in the Central Division, including some villages.

Article continues after advertisement

“While people have been discussing the dog problem, the cat issue is equally pressing. We do have a problem with stray cats as well.”



Society for the Prevention of Cruelty towards Animals Shelter Manager, Shaneel Narayan

Narayan further warns that native birds are in danger due to these stray cats.

“This could pose a threat to native birds, as feral cats tend to hunt, eat, and cause problems in residential areas, engaging in conflicts with house cats and rummaging through garbage.”

Narayan proposes a solution to address this issue through trapping, desexing, and releasing stray cats.

Meanwhile, Shelter Attendant Miriama Qio urges the public to show kindness to stray animals, especially during this festive season.