SPCA grateful for good 2023

Society for the Prevention of Cruelty Animals conducted about 33 clinics across Viti Levu, Beqa and Ovalau providing essential neutering services for the animals in a bid to control the growing stray population in our country.

This was highlighted by the SPCA shelter manager Shannel Narayan who says that they were able to do this through the government’s help along with its other key partnerships such as SPCA international and Dog Trust Worldwide.

Narayan says that they received good feedback from the first-ever adoption drive which they also conducted this year.

However, SPCA also received an increase in cases of animal neglect and cruelty.

“We have been getting reports of animal cruelty and neglect cases as well, so the community is getting more aware and speaking out against this which is a good sign for us as well.”

Narayan also says that they are working with the relevant stakeholders to amend the animal welfare laws in the countries.

He also urges the public to be more compassionate towards animals during this festive season.

For more information on how you can get involved with animal welfare and advocacy, you can visit the SPCA website

