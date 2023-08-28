SoE powers under review

The Fijian Elections Office is currently reviewing several regulations.

According to Acting Supervisor of Elections Ana Mataiciwa, these reviews were suggested by the Multi-National Observer Group, other stakeholders, and their own internal assessment.

Mataiciwa mentions that they will specifically assess the powers of the Supervisor of Elections established by Order 51.

“So for that powers, it means that if I want certain information about you, say your bank details or something, instead of asking you, I can just go to the bank and say, Hey, give me these two bank details. Powers are there, but there are limitations as well.”

She further explains that during the ongoing law review, it’s important for the public to understand that the SoE remains accountable to the Electoral Commission.

Mataiciwa says if anyone disagrees with a decision, they have the option to file complaints with the EC.

She also notes the removal of the Interpretation Amendment Bill 2021, which previously mandated voters to use their names exactly as they appeared on their birth certificates.

“After that announcement in parliament, we actually had to change our policies and procedures to reflect now, if they come to register to vote or update their details, they could use their preferred name.”

The Acting SoE also mentions that the MIDA Act has been repealed, removing certain limitations that were placed on the media during election coverage.