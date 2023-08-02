Social protection program changes effective

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Changes made to the Social Protection Programmes have come into effect yesterday.

Minister for Social Protection, Lynda Tabuya says the Poverty Benefit Scheme will now be referred to as the Family Assistance Scheme while Expanded Food Voucher Program for Rural Pregnant Mothers will be referred to as the Food Allowance Program for the Rural Pregnant Mothers.

Tabuya adds the food vouchers will not be supplied through initial vendors, however, the Government will top up the $50 voucher to the allowances deposited through the recipients’ bank accounts and mobile wallets.

Tabuya says all recipients of the Care & Protection, Disability Allowance Scheme and Family Assistance will have 15% increase to allowances from the August payout.

The Minister adds the bus fare assistance will now be administered on a monthly basis with a $25 as opposed to $75 per quarter.

She is also urging recipients to bear with the Ministry as there may be delays whereby allowances will be in the respective accounts by August 7th.