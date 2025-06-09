Small businesses raise concerns over proposed maternity leave

[File Photo]

Small businesses are raising concerns over proposed changes to maternity leave under the Employment Relations Bill.

In a submission to the Standing Committee on Economic Affairs, Friendly Mates Managing Director Neelam Maharaj said extended leave could create challenges for small businesses in managing their staff.

She explained that while she supports her female employees during pregnancy and childbirth, the current 98 days of maternity leave is already sufficient, and the proposed extension of another three months, while keeping the position vacant, would be challenging for business owners.

Maharaj adds that such provisions often limit women’s opportunities when they return to work and suggests that maternity and paternity leave be treated equally to ensure fairness and shared responsibility.

“You know, keep a position for the one that I have allowed another three months. Also looking at that, I think it should be an employer and employee discussion where you are allowed under the Ministry of Labour to take three months, and the rest can be mutually agreed between employer and employee.”

In response, Deputy Chair of the Standing Committee, Premila Kumar, urged employers to understand the situations their employees face and emphasized that the committee is working to increase the number of women in formal employment.

“And for the maternity leave, yes, 98 days have been there, and 3 months leave without pay, and an additional 3 months would mean that an employer will be without a worker for 6 months. So I do understand what you’re trying to tell us, and how do we deal with this situation, particularly, if you are employing more women at the workplace.”

Discussions on the Employment Relations Bill continue as small businesses and the committee work to balance women’s rights with operational realities.

