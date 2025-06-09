Skilled forestry graduates to strengthen sustainable timber practices in the North

[Photo: Fiji Government]

Forty-four participants graduated from a comprehensive training program on tree harvesting and portable sawmill operations last week in the North.

The intensive three-week course, held in Sese Village, Saqani, Cakaudrove, aimed to equip local residents with essential skills in sustainable forestry and timber processing.

The training was facilitated by the Fiji Forestry Training Centre, ensuring participants received expert instruction in manual harvesting techniques, sawmill operation, and forest management.

This initiative not only enhances local employment opportunities but also promotes responsible forestry within the region.

As these graduates return to their communities, they are expected to contribute significantly to sustainable forestry practices and local economic growth, fostering a greener and more prosperous future for Saqani and surrounding areas.



