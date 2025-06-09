Sixteen new dairy leases within 2 years

[file photo]

Sixteen dairy leases were formally activated by the iTaukei Land Trust Board between 2023 and 2025.

Minister for iTaukei Affairs, Ifereimi Vasu, says the leases support farmers involved in milk production, playing an important role in sustaining rural livelihoods and food security.

Vasu confirmed that the TLTB currently manages 73 dairy leases across the country, with 16 formally activated within two years.

This includes nine lease renewals, where existing farmers had expired or expiring leases extended.

He adds that the seven new lease activations are either new applications or previously inactive leaseholders.

These newly activated leases cover over 290 hectares, with annual rent rates agreed upon by landowners.

Vasu says this is part of the government’s commitment to productive land use and income support for landowning units.

