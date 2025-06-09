Six arrested in criminal trespass investigation

[File Photo]

Police have taken six men into custody after a report of criminal trespass.

The report was made against a group allegedly operating as security officials.

Following the initial report that the men had allegedly entered a school premises without permission last week, police conducted raids at five locations this morning in the Central and Southern Divisions.

The raids targeted the locations where the alleged security officials were operating, including their business premises in Nabua, Suva.

Investigations are ongoing.

