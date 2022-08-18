Singh’s action shows deliberate malice: AG

Sayed-Khaiyum says they may have to look at various other options as Singh could go to countries where Fiji does not have relationships in terms of extradition.

Seeking the extradition of Aman Ravindra Singh who is believed to have fled the country is one of the many options that can be considered.

Singh was handed a 10-month jail term on Tuesday by the Civil High Court after being found guilty of contempt of court following a committal filed against him by Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

However, Singh did not turn up to the Civil High Court for his sentencing and the court noted that this is not the first time the Lautoka lawyer showed flagrant disregard for the judicial authority.

Sayed-Khaiyum says they may have to look at various other options as Singh could go to countries where Fiji does not have relationships in terms of extradition.

“We of course have been asked whether we will do some form of extradition. There are options that can be explored in terms of requiring someone who is convicted who is sentenced to return to Fiji. We can look at this, we have not made a decision. We have to of course look at various other factors including on what basis he left Fiji or what basis he’s entered; we understand the last country was Australia and we’re told today he has gone to New Zealand. We don’t know.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says that the ruling by the court noted in the judgment that Singh has during the course of the trial, played the disappearing act.

“He of course has shown deliberate malice and disrespect and some may even say cowardly behaviour.”

The case started as Singh had posted an article titled “Regime Dirty Politics” on his Facebook page where he made unsubstantiated allegations about the Prime Minister and the Attorney General.

The committal proceedings were filed after Singh failed to comply with the orders of the High Court to pay defamation damages to the Prime Minister and the Attorney-General.

Singh failed to comply with court orders and continued to post derogatory remarks about the PM and AG.

A bench warrant has also been issued for the convicted lawyer.