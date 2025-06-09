Sharma urges clarity on tertiary loan and travel requirements

File Photo

Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence member is stressing the need for greater awareness among tertiary students about their responsibilities under the Tertiary Education Loan Scheme following confusion over travel clearance procedures.

Speaking during the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service appearance before the committee, Sharma highlighted that many students remain unaware of their contractual obligations, including the requirement to obtain travel approval before leaving the country.

“With the change of government and the change of policies, I would say, it has left students confused and probably stuck in airports. Example, if somebody is about to fly off, and I believe that they’re not probably aware where to go, immigration, TSLS, or FRCS, and they have to wait for, I mean, they do miss their flight, wait for a day or two or catch the second flight, and it’s quite a hassle for them.”

Article continues after advertisement

FRCS Chief Executive Udit Singh clarified that while the agency previously managed the financial loan component of TELS, this responsibility has now been fully returned to the Tertiary Scholarships and Loans Service.

Director Taxation Momina Beg adds that the previous dual system where both FRCS and TSLS handled aspects of the scheme had caused confusion and delays, but the process has now been streamlined.

“So now when they go to the border to get the clearance to travel, there is also a kiosk available for them. So they can go online and do that whole process. The whole process is now online and thanks to TSLS, they have been administrating that process.”

She says previously students had to come to FRCS for collections and to TSLS for balances and now it is a one-stop service under TSLS, with online systems and kiosks at the borders to make clearance easier.

Committee members agreed that clearer communication is crucial, as many students are unaware that their bond agreements legally restrict them from travelling overseas without prior approval.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.