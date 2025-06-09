SG blames policy gaps for law delays

[file photo]

The Solicitor-General is calling on government ministries to take stronger responsibility in policy development.

He warns that unclear or incomplete instructions are slowing down the lawmaking process.

SG Ropate Green said legislative drafting should start only when ministries provide clear policy directions.

Article continues after advertisement

His office, according to the SG has sometimes been forced to draft legislation without proper instructions due to tight timelines.

“The genesis of the bill should come from the ministries, not from our office. Because you have the expertise within the ministry. We don’t have the expertise.”

Green states that closing policy gaps in ministries ensures more accountable lawmaking.

“While there are unclear instructions, we have also policy gaps. When we receive instructions, there are always gaps in the policy.”

Minister for Justice and Acting Attorney-General Siromi Turaga states the workshop aims to improve collaboration between his office and ministries.

The workshop underlines the need for ministries to provide clear policy guidance and emphasizes collaboration to ensure laws are effective and accountable.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.