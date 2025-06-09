Several injured in Nadi accident

Several people are being treated at the Nadi Hospital following an accident in Yako, Nadi, this morning.

Footage and pictures on Facebook show that two minivans collided on the main highway.

The cause of the accident is not yet known.

Article continues after advertisement

Police have confirmed that both drivers and their passengers sustained injuries and were taken to the Nadi Hospital for treatment.

Police investigations are ongoing.









Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.