Seruiratu attacks acting SoE

Opposition Leader, Inia Seruiratu and acting Supervisor of Elections, Ana Mataiciwa

Opposition Leader, Inia Seruiratu is concerned that the acting Supervisor of Elections, Ana Mataiciwa, is making detailed comments on ongoing Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption’s investigations.

In a statement, Seruiratu says it is troubling to witness the Fijian Elections Office which should maintain neutrality and impartiality, interfere with the investigative process.

He claims this compromises the integrity of the FEO, as by making public statements on on-going investigations, the Acting Supervisor is interfering with natural justice.

Seruiratu further adds that Mataiciwa is trying to prejudge matters, influence the due process and influence public perception.

He states that the acting SOE has once again arrogantly exceeded her powers and showed no regard for the law, including independence of constitutionally mandated entities and well-established norms and practices relating to due process and natural justice.

He adds the new FEO leadership is very unprofessional, unlike the FEO of the past, which maintained the highest levels of professionalism and integrity with etiquette, decorum and finesse.

Seruiratu says the former leadership not only played a facilitative role in our Constitutionally mandated Parliamentary democracy but in an unbiased manner understood very well its obligations, rights and limitations.

The Opposition Leader claims this acting Supervisor of Elections, whose appointment was questionable in the first place, appears to have no clue and most certainly does not meet the standards required of person holding such a position.

In response to the Opposition Leader’s statement, Mataiciwa has states the statement is both political and personal but does not warrant personal retaliation.

Mataiciwa adds that as the Acting Supervisor of Elections, she has been providing clarity to the country through the media on the Fijian Elections Office’s role in ensuring compliance to all the relevant laws in place.

She stresses the FEO has and will continue to respect the independence and roles other organisations cooperatively play in our democracy.

Mataiciwa elaborates that by doing so, the FEO remains committed in its endeavors to rebuild the confidence and trust of the people of Fiji in the organization.