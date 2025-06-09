Seriuratu takes the stand as first witness

[Sitiveni Qiliho,Inia Seruiratu & Voreqe Bainimarama]

In the trial of former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and former Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho, Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu was the first witness for the prosecution.

He took the stand in the Suva High Court this morning.

The state is expected to call 22 witnesses during the trial, which also includes 42 agreed bundles of facts.

Seruiratu, who served as Minister of Defense under Bainimarama, testified that neither he nor the Prime Minister had the authority to terminate police officers.

He clarified that this power rested solely with the Commissioner of Police.

In this case the prosecution alleges that former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and former Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho made improper demands to then-Acting Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu to terminate two police officers, Sergeant Penieli Ratei and Constable Tomasi Naulu.

Specifically, it is alleged that Bainimarama, in his capacity as Prime Minister, threatened Tudravu with resignation if he did not fire the two officers.

The prosecution claims this was an attempt to influence Tudravu in his official duties.

Furthermore, it is alleged that Qiliho, as the Commissioner of Police, later abused his authority by overruling Tudravu’s disciplinary decision and terminating the employment of both officers.

The prosecution asserts this action was arbitrary and harmful to the rights of Ratei and Naulu.

The trial continues.

