SAO to boost Fiji Navy operation

Acting Minister for Home Affairs and Immigration Filimoni Vosarogo has joined forces with Tanaka Kenichiro, the Japanese Chargé de Affaires, to formalize the Official Security Assistance – a grant-in-aid program offered by Japan.

The financial assistance, amounting to six million dollars, will be utilized to procure patrol boats, rigid inflatable boats, rescue boats, and underwater cameras.

It will also fund training programs aimed at enhancing the security and defence capabilities of the Fiji Navy.

Vosarogo says the assistance will benefit our armed forces and related organizations in like-minded countries to strengthen security corporations.

“This includes activities for ensuring peace, stability, and security based on the rule of law, such as monitoring and assisting civilians in Fiji’s territorial waters, its airspace, counterterrorism, and counterpiracy.”

Vosarogo says the timely assistance will help the Fiji Navy fill in the gaps in their immense responsibility.



Japanese Charge d’affaires, Tanaka Kenichiro, highlights that Fiji is considered a major power in the region as it occupies an important place for peace and stability.

“Which is to protect and maintain Fiji’s territorial integrity, maritime sovereignty, and resources, together with the additional responsibility of supporting humanitarian response, disaster relief, and search and rescue operations in the sea.”

With the strengthening of bilateral cooperation between Fiji and Japan via the Official Security Assistance program, the region may expect enhanced capabilities and security measures, demonstrating both countries’ shared commitment to a better and more secure future.