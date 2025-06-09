Safety overhaul for sugar mills

The Fiji Sugar Corporation is introducing new fire prevention and disaster resilience systems across all its mills following the Rarawai Mill incident in September.

Minister for Sugar Industry Charan Jeath Singh states that a comprehensive review has been completed.

He adds it focused on modernizing safety infrastructure, risk management, and contingency planning at the Labasa, Lautoka, and Rarawai mills.

Singh says routine risk assessments, work in mill boilers, and the introduction of a standardized incident register are now part of FSC’s corporate safety framework.

“These measures are being implemented at both the corporate and mill levels, ensuring that all facilities operate under a unified safety, risk management and disaster preparedness framework that aligns with local industrial standards.”

Singh says the safety and modernization program is ongoing and aimed at ensuring all mills meet national safety standards.

