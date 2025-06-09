Rural women urged to prioritise physical activity

[file photo]

Women in rural communities and maritime areas are often less physically active during menopause, which is a growing concern.

During this time, hormonal changes can lead to a slower metabolism, weight gain, and lower bone density, increasing the risk of weak bones and joint issues.

Physiotherapist PTE Limited Director Usha Feller highlights that these changes can make it difficult for women to stay motivated and physically active.

“Because after the period stops, when you have menopause, then the bones get softer because our hormones change, and that’s what is called osteoporosis. The bones get weaker. So as a physio, I will tell you, OK, madam, you need to do these exercises to keep your bones and muscles stronger.”

Gfeller is also encouraging women to seek a qualified physio to avoid health issues as physiotherapist are specialized to prescribe exercise plan that will improve the muscle power.

Physiotherapists are stressing that with the right guidance, women can stay active, protect their joints, and feel empowered at every stage of aging.

