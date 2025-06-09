Rosie Events joins Fiji Tourism Hall of Fame after third straight win

Fiji’s iconic Rosie Travel Group has reached a new milestone.

Last night, its division Rosie Events was officially inducted into the Fiji Excellence in Tourism Awards Hall of Fame.

This prestigious honor is awarded to companies that have won their category for three consecutive years.

Article continues after advertisement

Rosie Events earned the title of Conference & Incentive (C&I) Operator of the Year for the third straight time.

Brigid Whitton, Creative Director and co-owner of Rosie Events, expressed her pride, noting that the division has evolved from a small team into a powerhouse capable of handling events ranging from intimate private celebrations to large-scale conferences and mega events for thousands of guests.

Whitton emphasized the teamwork behind their success, which includes event planners, florists, musicians, dancers, chefs, and many others who bring these stories to life.

“Every event tells a story, inspired by Fiji’s rich culture and heritage from ocean voyages by Drua guided by stars to the strength of community and connection to the Vanua”

Managing Director, Tony Whitton stated that the ongoing recognition reflects the company’s commitment to delivering outstanding guest and client experiences.

He also extended his gratitude to the Fiji Excellence in Tourism Awards Board and judges for the honor.

With this achievement, Rosie Travel Group continues to showcase the unique spirit and vibrant stories of Fiji through world-class events and hospitality.







Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.