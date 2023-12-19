Roadside vendors expect more profit

[File Photo]

Roadside vendors are seeing an increase in their sales as the demand for pineapple and watermelon as increased due to the hot weather as well as the festive season.

However, the vendors situated in Vatuwaqa, Suva say they have not hiked up the prices, as the competition is heavy during this time.

Nakasi resident Ivamere Rokowati who started selling roti parcels and juice last year, has now expanded her business to selling watermelons, and pineapples.

“Being a roadside vendor is quite good as we tend to have more customers and this year especially this festive season most people are buying from here. When compared to selling in the market where there is more competition and the prices are high. Here the prices are affordable maybe that’s why we are having more customers coming in.”

Ivamere says she prefers to sell by the roadside, as she has made a good customer base.

“It’s better for me to sell by the road stall compared to selling in the market, because in the market there’s too many options, some increase their price while others drop theirs, while here it meets the customer’s budget.”

However, Meena from Ba who is selling mangoes, says the supply is less due to adverse weather, hence the prices have increased.

“We have to look for it, we have to go inside the rural and urban areas until we come to Rakiraki and go to Lautoka and Nadi to see the mangoes. The road side you can’t see any mangoes there.”

These vendors are hoping that with less than a week before Christmas, they’ll be able to make a decent profit to uplift their financial status.